EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,586 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of EPAM Systems worth $47,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,539 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $56,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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