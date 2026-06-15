Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 180,109 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,473 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Regions Financial worth $60,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,932 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,901 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,887 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the bank's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:RF opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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