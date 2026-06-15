Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $30,249,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $424.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $511.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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