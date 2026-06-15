Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,594 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $27,278,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.49% of CommVault Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CommVault Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $127.76 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. CommVault Systems's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommVault Systems

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $479,256.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,620,485.70. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,046,084.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,269,119.73. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 65,077 shares of company stock worth $6,553,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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