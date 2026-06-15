Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 138,996 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 20,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1,984.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $858,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in American Tower by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $679,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 233.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $618,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $187.20 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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