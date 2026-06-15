Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,725 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $297.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.75 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $343.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

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