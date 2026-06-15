Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $49.06 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,389 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,053 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $49,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here