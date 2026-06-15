Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 20,903 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,903 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Iron Mountain worth $52,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.78 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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