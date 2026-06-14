Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 73,738 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 73,738 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MetLife worth $99,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company's stock.

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MetLife Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from MetLife's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MetLife's payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

Trending Headlines about MetLife

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Positive Sentiment: MetLife expanded its settlement solutions business with a new deferred-payment offering for non-physical injury claims, suggesting continued product innovation and growth opportunities in a specialized insurance segment. MetLife Broadens Settlement Solutions Portfolio With NQA-FA

MetLife expanded its settlement solutions business with a new deferred-payment offering for non-physical injury claims, suggesting continued product innovation and growth opportunities in a specialized insurance segment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view MetLife favorably, with a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can help reinforce investor confidence in the stock. MetLife, Inc. NYSE: MET Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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