Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 1,253.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Equifax were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,657 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equifax by 1,350.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,574 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Equifax by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equifax by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Equifax by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $158.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $281.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,808. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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