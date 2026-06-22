Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Bought by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,651 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 98,497 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 1.2% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned 0.19% of Equifax worth $40,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $154.25 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Equifax's payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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