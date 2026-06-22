Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 896,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 179,676 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Equinix worth $878,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $929,312,000 after purchasing an additional 953,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equinix by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,798,000 after purchasing an additional 252,964 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $219,342,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,092.19 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,074.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $936.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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