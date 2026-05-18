Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Equinix were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,059.44 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,026.42 and a 200-day moving average of $887.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock worth $11,848,264. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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