Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.22% of Equinix worth $209,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Equinix Q2 AFFO Beat Estimates

Equinix reported second-quarter FFO of $11.78 per share, ahead of the $11.25 consensus estimate, supported by strong demand, record bookings and higher xScale fees. The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and projected 11%–12% revenue growth in 2026, with $5 billion–$6 billion of capital expenditures to expand capacity for artificial-intelligence demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts remain constructive: Truist raised its price target to $1,220 and kept a Buy rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,211 and maintained Overweight. TD Cowen also raised its target to $1,166 and reiterated Buy. Positive Sentiment: Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income.

Equinix declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 2%, providing ongoing shareholder income. Neutral Sentiment: The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Equinix Bond Sale Report

The company reportedly plans to issue at least $3 billion of U.S. investment-grade bonds. The financing could support its AI-related expansion, although it would add debt and interest obligations. Negative Sentiment: The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Equinix Shares Fall on Soft Third-Quarter Forecast

The main near-term catalyst is a softer third-quarter forecast, which overshadowed the earnings beat and improved full-year and long-term outlook. Investors appear focused on the possibility of slower immediate growth. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—4,245 contracts versus average daily volume of 775—signals increased defensive or bearish positioning, though it does not necessarily represent company-specific fundamentals.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $1,208.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,192.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,019.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,053.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $996.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.90%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here