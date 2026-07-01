Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,678,033 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,208,053 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises about 23.4% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 4.30% of Kosmos Energy worth $57,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,857 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,048,196 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 2,825,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,593 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,647,838 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kosmos Energy Stock Up 1.4%

KOS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 59.38%.The business had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Sterin sold 38,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $105,476.28. Following the sale, the director owned 331,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,435.35. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 43,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $118,662.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $224,709.03. This trade represents a 34.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 125,568 shares of company stock valued at $342,801 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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