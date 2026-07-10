Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,318 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $723.23 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $717.13 and its 200 day moving average is $649.53. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.56 and a 12-month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Article Title

Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Positive Sentiment: Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Article Title

Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Article Title

BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Article Title

Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Negative Sentiment: Commentary warning that the AI and Nasdaq-100 trade may be overheating could weigh on sentiment if investors start rotating out of high-growth tech exposure. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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