Equitable Trust Co. Has $9.94 Million Position in SAP SE $SAP

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 228.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,052 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in SAP were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,342,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,760,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 78,880 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SAP by 243.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,253 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $116,304,000 after buying an additional 308,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.40.

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SAP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

SAP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $148.06 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $2.9291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. SAP's payout ratio is 28.92%.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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