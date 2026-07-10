Equitable Trust Co. Sells 10,866 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $24,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, April 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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