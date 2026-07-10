Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,501 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,724 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in American Express were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on American Express to $391 from $387 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on American Express to $391 from $387 and kept a rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: American Express broke ground on its new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center, a high-profile milestone that highlights long-term investment in the brand and its New York footprint. American Express Breaks Ground on New Headquarters at 2 World Trade Center

American Express broke ground on its new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center, a high-profile milestone that highlights long-term investment in the brand and its New York footprint. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles point to solid spending growth, rising revenues, and strong premium-customer positioning, which supports the view that AXP remains a quality long-term financial stock.

Several recent articles point to solid spending growth, rising revenues, and strong premium-customer positioning, which supports the view that AXP remains a quality long-term financial stock. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market articles suggest traders are watching for a potential near-term move, but these pieces are more speculative than fundamental.

Market commentary and options-market articles suggest traders are watching for a potential near-term move, but these pieces are more speculative than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: AXP was reported to have fallen more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting some short-term volatility and profit-taking after its recent run-up.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $368.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $346.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.08. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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