Equitable Trust Co. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,088.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,026.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $900.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.59 and a 12 month high of $1,143.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,209.00 to $1,421.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,130.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,124.69.

Read Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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