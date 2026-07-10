Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 24,931 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,731 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $445,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,998 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $374,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Equifax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.74 and a 1-year high of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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