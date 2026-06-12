Equity Investment Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,446 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 108,509 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Zimmer Biomet worth $119,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $87.26 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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