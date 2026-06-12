Equity Investment Corp Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,939 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 1.24% of Ingredion worth $87,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ingredion by 22,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,037,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,685,000 after purchasing an additional 701,063 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 303,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Ingredion by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,323,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,655,000 after purchasing an additional 238,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50-day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $140.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.Ingredion's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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