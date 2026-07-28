Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $40,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 598.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 102,303 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 62.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 111.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.70.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business's 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 25.92%.Equity Lifestyle Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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