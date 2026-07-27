Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Carronade Capital Management LP

Carronade Capital Management LP decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 33,316 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 0.1% of Carronade Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carronade Capital Management LP's holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,405,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $466,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145,442 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 876.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,500,885 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $291,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,085,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $134,988,000 after buying an additional 1,852,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,002,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,647,000 after buying an additional 1,561,241 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity Residential to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0%

Equity Residential stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.97%.The firm had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Equity Residential's payout ratio is presently 122.17%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equity Residential, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equity Residential wasn't on the list.

While Equity Residential currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here