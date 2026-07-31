Erasca, Inc. $ERAS is Vivo Capital LLC's Largest Position

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,151,480 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,878,052 shares during the period. Erasca makes up 16.3% of Vivo Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 3.91% of Erasca worth $196,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Erasca by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action covering purchases of Erasca securities from January 14, 2025, through April 26, 2026. Rosen Law Firm deadline notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors that is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action covering purchases of Erasca securities from January 14, 2025, through April 26, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits and investigations allege that Erasca and senior executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile, and intellectual-property protection. The allegations remain unproven, but litigation could create legal costs, management distraction, and potential financial liability. Hagens Berman investigation notice

The lawsuits and investigations allege that Erasca and senior executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile, and intellectual-property protection. The allegations remain unproven, but litigation could create legal costs, management distraction, and potential financial liability. Negative Sentiment: Several notices reference a sequence involving patent-related concerns and reported patient-safety issues, including a patient death, which plaintiffs say damaged investor confidence and contributed to a substantial decline in Erasca’s stock during the class period. Levi and Korsinsky shareholder alert

Several notices reference a sequence involving patent-related concerns and reported patient-safety issues, including a patient death, which plaintiffs say damaged investor confidence and contributed to a substantial decline in Erasca’s stock during the class period. Negative Sentiment: One investor notice alleges that Erasca’s CEO and CFO certified misleading statements while the company raised approximately $258.8 million, potentially increasing scrutiny of executive disclosures and investor communications. SueWallSt shareholder notice

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERAS

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $18.68 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

See Also

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