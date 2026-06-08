Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.54% of Choice Hotels International worth $23,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the company's stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company's stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 89.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the company's stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,717,200. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $109.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 281.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Choice Hotels International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's payout ratio is 15.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $111.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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