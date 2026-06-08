Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,893 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $390.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Key Kinsale Capital Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinsale’s Q1 2026 results were still strong, with net income and investment income rising and the combined ratio improving to 77.4%, underscoring continued underwriting discipline and profitability. Kinsale Capital: A Top Insurer, But The Easy Growth Is Over

Kinsale’s Q1 2026 results were still strong, with net income and investment income rising and the combined ratio improving to 77.4%, underscoring continued underwriting discipline and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces said the recent selloff has been driven more by slower premium growth than by underwriting deterioration, suggesting the business model remains intact even as growth normalizes. Kinsale Capital: The Selloff Is About Growth, Not Underwriting

Several commentary pieces said the recent selloff has been driven more by slower premium growth than by underwriting deterioration, suggesting the business model remains intact even as growth normalizes. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 slightly, reflecting a more cautious outlook for future growth, but the revisions were modest and still leave forecasts above current-year consensus.

Zacks Research trimmed earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 slightly, reflecting a more cautious outlook for future growth, but the revisions were modest and still leave forecasts above current-year consensus. Neutral Sentiment: An earnings roundup noted Kinsale remains part of a broader property & casualty insurance group that is being watched for how Q1 results translate into the rest of the year. Q1 earnings roundup: Kinsale Capital Group NYSE: KNSL and the rest of the property & casualty insurance segment

An earnings roundup noted Kinsale remains part of a broader property & casualty insurance group that is being watched for how Q1 results translate into the rest of the year. Negative Sentiment: Analysts highlighted that the “easy growth” phase may be over, with gross written premiums down slightly in Q1 and valuation still dependent on Kinsale sustaining premium growth alongside its premium profitability.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KNSL opened at $306.35 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.20 and a 52 week high of $512.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report).

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