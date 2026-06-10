Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 401.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,256.38 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,206.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,279.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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