Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,632 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 50,782 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell will join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that typically triggers passive fund buying and increases visibility with large institutional investors. Marvell shares jump after chipmaker wins spot in S&P 500

Marvell will join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that typically triggers passive fund buying and increases visibility with large institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: The stock is also benefiting from recent bullish AI commentary, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s remarks that positioned Marvell as a potential “next trillion-dollar company,” reinforcing investor enthusiasm around its custom AI silicon and data-center exposure. Marvell Technology jumps almost 9% in premarket after news it will join the S&P 500 index

The stock is also benefiting from recent bullish AI commentary, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s remarks that positioned Marvell as a potential “next trillion-dollar company,” reinforcing investor enthusiasm around its custom AI silicon and data-center exposure. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Marvell remains a key AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and commentators highlighting growth in custom chips and networking hardware that could support further upside if execution stays strong. After Skyrocketing 340% in Just 12 Months, Is Marvell Technology Stock Still a Good Buy?

Several recent articles argue Marvell remains a key AI infrastructure winner, with analysts and commentators highlighting growth in custom chips and networking hardware that could support further upside if execution stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that Marvell’s valuation is already stretched after a huge run, so the S&P 500 boost may be partly offset by profit-taking or concerns that expectations are now very high.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.58.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.6%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $288.85 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $324.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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