Free Trial
→ The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 25,155 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its RTX stake by 333.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 25,155 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 32,689 shares worth about $6.0 million.
  • RTX has recently benefited from a series of positive catalysts, including a Jefferies upgrade to Buy with a $220 price target and a roughly $1.02 billion air-defense contract for NASAMS fire units.
  • The company also reported solid fundamentals: quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share beat estimates, revenue rose 8.7% year over year, and RTX raised its quarterly dividend to $0.73 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of RTX.

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 333.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in RTX were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RTX Right Now?

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s New Dollar revealed
Trump’s New Dollar revealed
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines