Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 40,015 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 360.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,873,292. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $403.89 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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