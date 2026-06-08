Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,944 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,967 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $60,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,573. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $422.06 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.68 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $447.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.70. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here