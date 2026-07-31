Essential Partners LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Essential Partners LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Airbnb from $157 to $163 while maintaining a neutral rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. The higher target suggests the firm sees improving earnings or operating prospects, even though it does not recommend aggressively buying the stock. UBS raises Airbnb price target

UBS raised its price target on Airbnb from $157 to $163 while maintaining a neutral rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. The higher target suggests the firm sees improving earnings or operating prospects, even though it does not recommend aggressively buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is expected to report quarterly results next week, and earnings previews from Zacks indicate the company has favorable conditions for a potential beat. Investors are looking for continued revenue growth and profitability after the latest quarter’s revenue increased 17.9% year over year. Airbnb earnings expectations

Airbnb is expected to report quarterly results next week, and earnings previews from Zacks indicate the company has favorable conditions for a potential beat. Investors are looking for continued revenue growth and profitability after the latest quarter’s revenue increased 17.9% year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $120 to $125 but retained an underweight rating. The target increase is modest and still places the stock well above the firm’s valuation estimate, underscoring disagreement on Airbnb’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley raises Airbnb price target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $120 to $125 but retained an underweight rating. The target increase is modest and still places the stock well above the firm’s valuation estimate, underscoring disagreement on Airbnb’s growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his direct ownership by 12.66%. The sale follows additional large transactions and may weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings, although insider sales can also reflect planned diversification rather than weaker fundamentals. Joseph Gebbia insider sale

Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares for approximately $38.6 million, reducing his direct ownership by 12.66%. The sale follows additional large transactions and may weigh on sentiment ahead of earnings, although insider sales can also reflect planned diversification rather than weaker fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a premium valuation relative to Booking Holdings, while regulatory risks facing short-term rentals remain a concern. Morgan Stanley’s underweight stance reinforces worries that current expectations may already price in much of the company’s growth. Airbnb versus Booking

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Kenneth I. Chenault sold 8,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,850. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $555,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 445,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,907,372.90. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,510,479 shares of company stock worth $349,064,808. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $156.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here