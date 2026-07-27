Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,738 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,344 shares during the period. Establishment Labs comprises about 1.6% of First Light Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Establishment Labs worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,492 shares of the company's stock worth $80,893,000 after buying an additional 197,962 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 907,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,761,000 after buying an additional 160,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,536 shares of the company's stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 699,703 shares of the company's stock worth $50,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,688 shares of the company's stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Establishment Labs alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $92.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.06. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,952,351.68. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Establishment Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Establishment Labs wasn't on the list.

While Establishment Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here