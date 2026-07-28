Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,477 The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,477 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Allstate Stock Up 0.5%

Allstate stock opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $262.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 30.51 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $263.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $240.00 target price on Allstate in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

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