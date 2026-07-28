Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
AGNC Investment logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Estate Counselors LLC acquired 195,095 AGNC Investment shares during the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.96 million. Institutional investors collectively own 38.28% of the mortgage REIT.
  • AGNC reported quarterly EPS of $0.40, exceeding the $0.38 analyst consensus, while revenue totaled $305 million. Shares opened at $10.64, with a market capitalization of about $12.21 billion.
  • AGNC declared a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, representing a stated annualized yield of 13.5%. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $11.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.79%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point downgraded AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AGNC Investment Right Now?

Before you consider AGNC Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGNC Investment wasn't on the list.

While AGNC Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines