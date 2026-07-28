Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

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AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.79%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Compass Point downgraded AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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