Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 50,548 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded GM to Buy from Hold and lifted its price target to $99 from $90. The firm raised its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing stronger confidence in GM’s earnings growth, free-cash-flow generation and operational improvements following the company’s second-quarter results. General Motors stock rises 3%: why the stock is a top pick for this analyst

from Hold and lifted its price target to $99 from $90. The firm raised its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing stronger confidence in GM’s earnings growth, free-cash-flow generation and operational improvements following the company’s second-quarter results. Positive Sentiment: GM’s recent results showed earnings and revenue exceeding analyst expectations, with steady vehicle pricing and strong truck demand supporting the company’s decision to raise its full-year profit outlook. These trends reinforce the bullish case for near-term profitability. Forget Tesla: These 2 Earnings Reports Reveal Where the Auto Market Is Heading

GM’s recent results showed earnings and revenue exceeding analyst expectations, with steady vehicle pricing and strong truck demand supporting the company’s decision to raise its full-year profit outlook. These trends reinforce the bullish case for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: President Donald Trump promoted tariffs and reduced environmental regulation during a visit to a GM facility in Michigan, arguing that the policies are reviving U.S. auto manufacturing. The comments may support the investment narrative around domestic production, although tariff effects on GM’s costs and supply chain remain uncertain. Trump Touts Tariffs in Midterm Pitch to GM Workers in Michigan

General Motors Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of GM opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here