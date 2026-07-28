Estuary Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Estuary Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,383 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 5.4% of Estuary Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Estuary Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Global Payments worth $31,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Payments alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna set a $111.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Payments wasn't on the list.

While Global Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here