Estuary Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,737,000. Astera Labs comprises 3.1% of Estuary Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Estuary Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Astera Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $18,708,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Revere Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $282.52 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $360.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,700. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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