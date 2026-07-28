Estuary Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in U-Haul Holding Company $UHAL

Estuary Capital Management LP cut its stake in U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL - Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 275,052 shares during the quarter. U-Haul comprises approximately 0.5% of Estuary Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Estuary Capital Management LP's holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U-Haul alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in U-Haul by 167.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 95,393 shares of the company's stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company's stock.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. U-Haul Holding Company has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. U-Haul had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut U-Haul from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded U-Haul from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on U-Haul in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UHAL

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U-Haul, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U-Haul wasn't on the list.

While U-Haul currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here