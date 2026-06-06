EULAV Asset Management Has $16.36 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,649 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,612,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after acquiring an additional 349,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $6,705,708,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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