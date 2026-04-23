Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,878 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.58% of Euronet Worldwide worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,905 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

See Also

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