Evansbrook LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Evansbrook LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,265 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Evansbrook LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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