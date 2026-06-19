Evansbrook LLC Purchases Shares of 17,952 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Evansbrook LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,952 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. ExxonMobil comprises 1.4% of Evansbrook LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Lexington Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,389,062 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $528,180,000 after buying an additional 1,399,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Equity LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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