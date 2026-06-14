Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 12,167 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 537.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,992,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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