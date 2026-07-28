Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,794 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NEE opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.36.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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