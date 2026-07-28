Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,461 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $451.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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