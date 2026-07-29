Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $38.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,490 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $71,715,000. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $417,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excelsior Advisor Network LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research set a $460.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 285,049 shares of company stock worth $10,051,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet’s latest quarter featured 24.2% revenue growth, an EPS beat, and an 82% year-over-year increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and investors argue that AI adoption, Search resilience, YouTube growth, and improving cloud profitability can eventually justify the company’s large infrastructure investments. Alphabet: Buy The Capex-Caused Decline

Alphabet’s latest quarter featured 24.2% revenue growth, an EPS beat, and an 82% year-over-year increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and investors argue that AI adoption, Search resilience, YouTube growth, and improving cloud profitability can eventually justify the company’s large infrastructure investments. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional backing remains constructive. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate. Asset Management One also added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, signaling continued institutional confidence despite recent volatility. Alphabet upgrade

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate. Asset Management One also added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, signaling continued institutional confidence despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: YouTube expanded its monetization ecosystem. A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock content, including sports and entertainment programming, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially strengthening engagement and subscription value. YouTube and Peacock deal

A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock content, including sports and entertainment programming, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially strengthening engagement and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: AI remains both the growth engine and the central debate. More than 1,100 technology employees urged governments to establish stronger AI-safety rules. The issue could increase compliance costs, but coordinated regulation may also benefit large, well-funded platforms such as Google over smaller competitors. AI safety plan

More than 1,100 technology employees urged governments to establish stronger AI-safety rules. The issue could increase compliance costs, but coordinated regulation may also benefit large, well-funded platforms such as Google over smaller competitors. Negative Sentiment: Capital-spending concerns continue to cap enthusiasm. Alphabet’s roughly $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capex forecast has pushed free cash flow negative and raised questions about returns on AI infrastructure. Investors are looking for evidence that Cloud growth and AI monetization will outpace the spending burden.

Alphabet’s roughly $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capex forecast has pushed free cash flow negative and raised questions about returns on AI infrastructure. Investors are looking for evidence that Cloud growth and AI monetization will outpace the spending burden. Negative Sentiment: European legal risks are escalating. Following a $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine, rivals could pursue as much as $10 billion in private damages claims, creating potential financial and operational pressure on Google’s European business. Google European damages claims

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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