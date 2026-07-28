Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 7,217 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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